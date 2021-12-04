AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $27.02 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

