Avangrid, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

