Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years. Avangrid has a payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avangrid stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

