AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

AXTI opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

