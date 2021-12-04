Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 12,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

