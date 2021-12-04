Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0516 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $581,848.88 and $67,020.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.