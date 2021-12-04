Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $16.39 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,919 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 446,312 shares of company stock worth $18,194,941. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

