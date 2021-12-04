Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $39.29 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.