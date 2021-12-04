Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 211,970 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.26% of American Superconductor worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Superconductor by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

