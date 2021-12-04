Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 9,384 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.26% of Q2 worth $56,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,758 shares of company stock worth $18,995,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

