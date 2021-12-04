Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.08% of iRobot worth $67,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in iRobot by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

