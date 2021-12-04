Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $64,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

