Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,657 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

