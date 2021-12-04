Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.