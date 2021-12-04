Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,559 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

