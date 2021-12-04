Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 768 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

NYSE:BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $907.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $895.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

