Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.