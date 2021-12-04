Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $43.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

