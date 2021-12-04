Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.32 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.