Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN opened at $193.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

