BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.34. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BancFirst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

