Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.08% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

PBE opened at $66.25 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

