Bank of America Corp DE Sells 138,217 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 48.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 146,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 871,699 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.