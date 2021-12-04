Bank of America Corp DE Sells 143,649 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 143,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $24.15 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

