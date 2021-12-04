Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$89.00 to C$99.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia traded as high as C$84.39 and last traded at C$84.17, with a volume of 1606972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.51.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.78.

The company has a market cap of C$102.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

