Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.78.

TSE BNS opened at C$83.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$66.37 and a 12 month high of C$84.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

