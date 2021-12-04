Barclays Reiterates $348.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.