Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE BARK opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41. Bark & Co has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bark & Co (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.