Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys $177,250.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $177,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNED. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.