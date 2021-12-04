BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.07

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.07 and traded as high as C$65.91. BCE shares last traded at C$65.84, with a volume of 2,630,301 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.07.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.32%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

