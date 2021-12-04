Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 404 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $235.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.14 and a 1-year high of $250.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.59.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.