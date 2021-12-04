Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

