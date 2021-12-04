Belt (BELT) Trading Up 83.4% Over Last 7 Days

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.07 or 0.08286922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.32 or 0.99920540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.