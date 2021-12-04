Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 13,608 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BCTX stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.