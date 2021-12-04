Belvedere Trading LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Belvedere Trading LLC lessened its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $32,375,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $15,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $12,043,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.38 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.