Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.