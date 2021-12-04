Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $243,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 121.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $137,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.63. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.