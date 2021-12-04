Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BHE opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $876.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

