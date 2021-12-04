Berenberg Bank Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $34.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

