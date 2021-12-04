Berry Data (BRY) 1-Day Volume Tops $148,613.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $148,613.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

