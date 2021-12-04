Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

