Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 1.4%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as €57.00 ($64.77) and last traded at €57.10 ($64.89). Approximately 4,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.90 ($65.80).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The company has a market cap of $579.18 million and a P/E ratio of -306.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.83.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

