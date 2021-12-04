Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in November

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,777,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYOC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

