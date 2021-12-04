Beyond Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.99 or 0.08295350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.91 or 0.99271875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

