Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Up 18.7% in November

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 36.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

