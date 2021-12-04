BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 278,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,063,161 shares.The stock last traded at $56.46 and had previously closed at $54.09.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.
BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
