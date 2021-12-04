BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 278,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,063,161 shares.The stock last traded at $56.46 and had previously closed at $54.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,673,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

