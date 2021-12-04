BiFi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $257,303.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. BiFi has a market cap of $10.72 million and $257,303.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiFi has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00187792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00626429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

