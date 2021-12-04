Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00239795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 36,517,356 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

