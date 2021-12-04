BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 7%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.06. 51,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,236,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.