Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $2,766,420.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Declan Doogan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00.
Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.