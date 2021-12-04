Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $2,766,420.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Declan Doogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

